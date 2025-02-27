The North Texas Mean Green (20-6, 11-3 AAC) will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the Florida Atlantic Owls (15-12, 8-6) on Thursday night. North Texas is one game behind No. 18 Memphis for first place in the American Athletic Conference standings with four games remaining on its schedule. The Mean Green extended their winning streak with a 64-57 win at South Florida on Sunday. Meanwhile, FAU is on a two-game losing skid, falling to fifth place in the conference standings.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton. FAU is favored by 1.5 points in the latest FAU vs. North Texas odds, while the over/under is 135.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 season on a 220-160 betting roll (+2005) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on FAU vs. North Texas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

FAU vs. North Texas spread: FAU -1.5

FAU vs. North Texas over/under: 135.5 points

FAU vs. North Texas money line: North Texas: -106, FAU: -114

Why FAU can cover

FAU is on a two-game losing skid, but one of those losses came against conference-leading Memphis on Sunday. The Owls rattled off five consecutive wins prior to the current losing streak, notching four of those wins by double digits. They also covered the spread in four of those games, and they have revenge on their mind after losing to North Texas in the first meeting of the season.

Sophomore forward Kaleb Glenn leads FAU with 13.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, coming off the bench in all 27 games. He is joined in double figures by junior forwards Tre Carroll (12.4 ppg) and Baba Miller (10.7). FAU has won five of the last six meetings between these teams, covering the spread in four of those games.

Why North Texas can cover

North Texas is riding a four-game winning streak and has won 10 of its last 12 games, remaining in contention for the AAC regular-season title. The Mean Green are one game back of Memphis, but they will need some help after losing to the Tigers by four points on the road in the lone head-to-head meeting. They already beat FAU by 13 points at the end of January, as senior forward Moulaye Sissoko posted a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Senior guard Jasper Floyd scored a team-high 18 points in a 64-57 win at South Florida on Sunday, shooting 7 of 13 from the floor. Sissoko had 27 points and 11 rebounds in a blowout win against Tulsa last Wednesday, and the Mean Green have won five of their last six road games. Meanwhile, FAU has only covered the spread four times in its last 15 conference games.

How to make FAU vs. North Texas picks

The model has simulated North Texas vs. FAU 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total points.

