Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ North Texas

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 11-1; North Texas 10-2

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Florida Atlantic Owls will be on the road. Florida Atlantic and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Super Pit. If the game is anything like their last meeting in February, where North Texas won 54-51, we could be in for a big score.

The Northern Kentucky Norse typically have all the answers at home, but last week the Owls proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for Florida Atlantic in a 67-52 win over NKU.

Meanwhile, North Texas made easy work of the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners last Thursday and carried off a 78-54 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 13 points in the Mean Green's favor.

Florida Atlantic is now 11-1 while North Texas sits at 10-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Florida Atlantic comes into the matchup boasting the 26th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.30%. On the other end of the spectrum, North Texas has only been able to knock down 39.40% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Florida Atlantic's 9.90% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Texas have won five out of their last eight games against Florida Atlantic.