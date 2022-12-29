Who's Playing
Florida Atlantic @ North Texas
Current Records: Florida Atlantic 11-1; North Texas 10-2
What to Know
After a four-game homestand, the Florida Atlantic Owls will be on the road. Florida Atlantic and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Super Pit. If the game is anything like their last meeting in February, where North Texas won 54-51, we could be in for a big score.
The Northern Kentucky Norse typically have all the answers at home, but last week the Owls proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for Florida Atlantic in a 67-52 win over NKU.
Meanwhile, North Texas made easy work of the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners last Thursday and carried off a 78-54 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 13 points in the Mean Green's favor.
Florida Atlantic is now 11-1 while North Texas sits at 10-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Florida Atlantic comes into the matchup boasting the 26th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.30%. On the other end of the spectrum, North Texas has only been able to knock down 39.40% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Florida Atlantic's 9.90% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Texas have won five out of their last eight games against Florida Atlantic.
- Feb 17, 2022 - North Texas 54 vs. Florida Atlantic 51
- Jan 11, 2020 - North Texas 81 vs. Florida Atlantic 58
- Feb 28, 2019 - Florida Atlantic 60 vs. North Texas 54
- Feb 14, 2019 - Florida Atlantic 57 vs. North Texas 47
- Feb 24, 2018 - Florida Atlantic 74 vs. North Texas 54
- Jan 25, 2018 - North Texas 59 vs. Florida Atlantic 53
- Feb 09, 2017 - North Texas 70 vs. Florida Atlantic 64
- Feb 20, 2016 - North Texas 70 vs. Florida Atlantic 62