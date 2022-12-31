Who's Playing

Florida International @ North Texas

Current Records: Florida International 6-6; North Texas 10-3

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers haven't won a game against the North Texas Mean Green since March 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Panthers and North Texas will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET at The Super Pit. Florida International will be strutting in after a win while the Mean Green will be stumbling in from a loss.

Florida International didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Florida College Falcons on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 victory.

Meanwhile, North Texas entered their matchup against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. North Texas fell just short of Florida Atlantic by a score of 50-46. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but North Texas had been the slight favorite coming in.

Florida International's win brought them up to 6-6 while North Texas' defeat pulled them down to 10-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Florida International is stumbling into the matchup with the 18th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.8 on average. The Mean Green have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 355th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Texas have won five out of their last nine games against Florida International.