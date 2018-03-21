North Texas vs. Jacksonville State odds: CBI picks from model on 15-3 run

A College Basketball Invitational semifinal between Jacksonville State and North Texas tips off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. The Gamecocks routed Central Arkansas by 21 in the quarterfinals, while the Mean Green crushed Mercer, 96-67, in their quarterfinal matchup.



North Texas opened as a 1.5-point home favorite. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, opened at 138, but has risen to 138.5.



The model knows Jacksonville State fields a quick team that rebounds well, so the Gamecocks' best chance to cover the spread -- or win outright -- requires them to crash the boards.

They also must contain Mean Green guard Roosevelt Smart, who's averaging 32.5 points in the 2018 CBI. He's lethal from anywhere on the court, having knocked down 11 3-pointers in his last two games and shooting 88 percent from the charity stripe for the season.



But North Texas can win and cover if it can contain guard Malcolm Drumwright, who leads the Gamecocks in both scoring (12.8 ppg) and assists (3.7). In his previous game against Central Arkansas, he had 17 points and three steals.

Collectively, Jacksonville State shoots 46 percent from the field, so the Mean Green's best defender, Ryan Woolridge, will be active on the perimeter trying to disrupt the Gamecocks' offensive sets.



Jacksonville State is 35-17 against the spread in its last 52 road decisions, and the Under is 5-2 in North Texas' previous seven contests.



