Who's Playing
Nebraska Omaha @ North Texas
Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 3-5; North Texas 5-2
What to Know
The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks' road trip will continue as they head to The Super Pit at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday to face off against the North Texas Mean Green. Neither Nebraska Omaha nor North Texas could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
The Mavericks found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 74-54 punch to the gut against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Monday. Nebraska Omaha was surely aware of their 23-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for North Texas as they fell 55-51 to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Sunday. North Texas didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Nebraska Omaha is now 3-5 while the Mean Green sit at 5-2. The Mavericks are 2-2 after losses this year, North Texas 1-0.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.