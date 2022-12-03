Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ North Texas

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 3-5; North Texas 5-2

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks' road trip will continue as they head to The Super Pit at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday to face off against the North Texas Mean Green. Neither Nebraska Omaha nor North Texas could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

The Mavericks found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 74-54 punch to the gut against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Monday. Nebraska Omaha was surely aware of their 23-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for North Texas as they fell 55-51 to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Sunday. North Texas didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Nebraska Omaha is now 3-5 while the Mean Green sit at 5-2. The Mavericks are 2-2 after losses this year, North Texas 1-0.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.