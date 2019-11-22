North Texas vs. Rhode Island: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

North Texas (home) vs. Rhode Island (away)

Current Records: North Texas 2-3; Rhode Island 3-1

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams will square off against the North Texas Mean Green at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Montego Bay Convention Centre.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, Rhode Island took down the Nicholls State Colonels 70-65. Rhode Island's G Fatts Russell was one of the most active players for the team as he had 24 points and six assists along with five steals. This makes it three games in a row in which Russell has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, everything went North Texas' way against the North Carolina A&T Aggies as they made off with an 80-60 win.

The Rams are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Rhode Island to 3-1 and North Texas to 2-3. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica

Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Rams are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mean Green.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 126

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.