North Texas vs. Rhode Island: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch North Texas vs. Rhode Island basketball game
Who's Playing
North Texas (home) vs. Rhode Island (away)
Current Records: North Texas 2-3; Rhode Island 3-1
What to Know
The Rhode Island Rams will square off against the North Texas Mean Green at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Montego Bay Convention Centre.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, Rhode Island took down the Nicholls State Colonels 70-65. Rhode Island's G Fatts Russell was one of the most active players for the team as he had 24 points and six assists along with five steals. This makes it three games in a row in which Russell has had at least three steals.
Meanwhile, everything went North Texas' way against the North Carolina A&T Aggies as they made off with an 80-60 win.
The Rams are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Rhode Island to 3-1 and North Texas to 2-3. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Rams are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mean Green.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 126
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
