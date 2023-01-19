Who's Playing

Rice @ North Texas

Current Records: Rice 13-5; North Texas 15-4

What to Know

The Rice Owls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Texas Mean Green and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 1 of 2020. Rice and North Texas will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at The Super Pit. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Owls beat the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners 88-81 on Monday. Forward Max Fiedler continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 dimes. That's Fiedler's first triple-double of the season. Fiedler's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the Mean Green were able to grind out a solid victory over the Florida International Panthers on Monday, winning 64-57. North Texas got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Tylor Perry out in front picking up 17 points along with seven boards.

Rice is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought Rice up to 13-5 and North Texas to 15-4. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Owls come into the game boasting the 15th most points per game in college basketball at 82.1. On the other end of the spectrum, the Mean Green are stumbling into the contest with the 350th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Mean Green are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Mean Green slightly, as the game opened with the Mean Green as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

North Texas have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Rice.