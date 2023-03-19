Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ North Texas

Regular Season Records: Sam Houston 26-7; North Texas 27-7

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green and the Sam Houston Bearkats are set to clash at 4 p.m. ET March 19 at The Super Pit in the second round of the NIT. North Texas is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Alcorn State Braves typically have all the answers at home, but this past Wednesday the Mean Green proved too difficult a challenge. North Texas took down the Braves 69-53. North Texas' guard Tylor Perry did his thing and had 21 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Wednesday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Santa Clara Broncos 58-56. It was another big night for Sam Houston's guard Qua Grant, who had 21 points and six assists.

The Mean Green are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take North Texas against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: North Texas comes into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 55.6. Sam Houston is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank fourth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 58.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Mean Green are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bearkats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

North Texas have won two out of their last three games against Sam Houston.