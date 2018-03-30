North Texas vs. San Francisco odds: 2018 CBI championship Game 3 picks and predictions

The San Francisco Dons and North Texas Mean Green split the first two games in their best-of-three series for the 2018 College Basketball Invitational championship. They meet one more time Friday in a winner-take-all game for the title (7 p.m. ET). The home-standing Mean Green are 4.5-point favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 140.5.

The model knows both clubs posted home victories in the first two games of this series. San Francisco used a hot-shooting first half to spark a 72-62 win in the opening game. North Texas responded with a gritty defensive effort in its 69-55 victory in Game 2.

San Francisco made 14 3-pointers in the opener and won the rebounding battle 46-44, but both teams finished under 40 percent in field-goal shooting. All five starting Dons hit double-figures.

The shooting woes continued in Game 2, but North Texas prevailed behind an aggressive defense that forced 16 turnovers and the Mean Green only committed three of their own. This time, they had the rebounding edge 43-31, with 16 on the offensive end.

