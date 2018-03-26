North Texas vs. San Francisco odds: 2018 CBI finals Game 1 picks from model on 8-1 run

Game 1 of the College Basketball Invitational's best-of-three finals tips off Monday at 10 p.m. ET, pitting the North Texas Mean Green against the San Francisco Dons. Just three years ago, surprise NCAA Tournament Final Four squad Loyola-Chicago was the CBI champion.

San Francisco opened as a 3.5-point home favorite. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, opened at 140.5, but has inched up to 141.

Before picking either side of the 2018 CBI tournament finals' first game, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is on an 8-1 streak picking college basketball games.

Now, the computer has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for North Texas vs. San Francisco. We can tell you it's leaning heavily toward the under, but it has also locked in a very strong against-the-spread pick that hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations. It's a coveted top-rated pick that you need to see.

The model knows San Francisco fields a quick team that defends well. The Dons are one of the nation's best in points allowed at 68.4 per game, so their best chance to cover the spread is corralling North Texas star guard Roosevelt Smart, who's averaging 28.3 points in the tournament.

He's lethal from anywhere on the court, having knocked down 15 3-pointers in his past three games and shooting 88 percent from the charity stripe for the season.

But North Texas can cover the spread by playing to its rebounding strength. The Mean Green are extremely disciplined in boxing out and don't allow many second-chance points. In their previous game against Jacksonville State, the Mean Green outrebounded the Gamecocks 38-23.

Four Dons starters average double digits in scoring, so keying defensively on any specific player is difficult. Sophomore guard Jordan Ratinho is the Dons' most accurate three-point shooter at 41 percent, so keeping him in check should be a Mean Green priority.

So what side of North Texas vs. San Francisco do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time, all from the computer model on a blistering 8-1 run on college basketball picks.