North Texas vs. San Francisco odds: CBI 2018 finals Game 2 picks from model on 8-1 run

San Francisco cruised past North Texas in Game 1, but Game 2 of the best-of-three College Basketball Invitational finals moves to Denton, Texas, on Wednesday for an 8:30 p.m. ET tip. The Mean Green opened as three-point home favorites and are now laying 3.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, opened at 143.

The Dons took the opener 72-62. Before choosing a side for Game 2, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows San Francisco (22-15) got off to a hot shooting start in the opener, scoring 46 first-half points to build a 16-point lead at the break. The defense did the rest down the stretch.

The Dons hit 14-of-33 from downtown while holding the Green to just 4-of-21 shooting from beyond the arc.

North Texas (18-18) was held to 12 points under its season average in Game 1, but this is a team that put up at least 90 points in its first three CBI games.

