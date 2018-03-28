North Texas vs. San Francisco odds: CBI 2018 finals Game 2 picks from model on 8-1 run
Our advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's CBI tournament finals game 10,000 times
San Francisco cruised past North Texas in Game 1, but Game 2 of the best-of-three College Basketball Invitational finals moves to Denton, Texas, on Wednesday for an 8:30 p.m. ET tip. The Mean Green opened as three-point home favorites and are now laying 3.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, opened at 143.
The Dons took the opener 72-62. Before choosing a side for Game 2, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the week on an 8-1 streak picking college basketball games. It followed up the strong weekend with a perfect Monday, nailing the CBI finals Game 1 spread (San Francisco -4.5), money line (San Francisco -210) and total (under 145.5) for a perfect 3-0. It also was within three points of calling the exact final score of the game.
Now, the computer has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for the rematch and has some astonishingly strong selections. We can tell you it's again picking the under, which is hitting in more than 80 percent of simulations. That's in stark contrast to the general public, which is backing it only half the time.
It also has a big-time pick against the spread that hits nearly two-thirds of the time. You can see that one at SportsLine.
The model knows San Francisco (22-15) got off to a hot shooting start in the opener, scoring 46 first-half points to build a 16-point lead at the break. The defense did the rest down the stretch.
The Dons hit 14-of-33 from downtown while holding the Green to just 4-of-21 shooting from beyond the arc.
North Texas (18-18) was held to 12 points under its season average in Game 1, but this is a team that put up at least 90 points in its first three CBI games.
So what side of San Francisco vs. North Texas do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread hits more than 60 percent of the time, all from the computer model that absolutely nailed Game 1 and is crushing college hoops.
