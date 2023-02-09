Who's Playing
UAB @ North Texas
Current Records: UAB 17-7; North Texas 19-5
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the UAB Blazers will be on the road. UAB and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Super Pit. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Blazers sidestepped the Florida International Panthers for a 76-72 win. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Panthers made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, North Texas bagged a 74-64 victory over the Rice Owls this past Saturday.
The wins brought UAB up to 17-7 and North Texas to 19-5. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UAB ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.9 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Mean Green are stumbling into the contest with the 348th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas
Series History
UAB have won six out of their last ten games against North Texas.
- Jan 21, 2023 - North Texas 63 vs. UAB 52
- Feb 19, 2022 - North Texas 58 vs. UAB 57
- Jan 06, 2022 - UAB 69 vs. North Texas 63
- Mar 06, 2021 - UAB 65 vs. North Texas 61
- Mar 05, 2021 - UAB 65 vs. North Texas 51
- Feb 08, 2020 - North Texas 71 vs. UAB 64
- Jan 24, 2019 - UAB 52 vs. North Texas 49
- Feb 08, 2018 - North Texas 67 vs. UAB 60
- Jan 05, 2017 - UAB 54 vs. North Texas 52
- Jan 23, 2016 - UAB 78 vs. North Texas 57