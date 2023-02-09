Who's Playing

UAB @ North Texas

Current Records: UAB 17-7; North Texas 19-5

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the UAB Blazers will be on the road. UAB and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at The Super Pit. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

On Saturday, the Blazers narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Florida International Panthers 76-72. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Florida International made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, North Texas was able to grind out a solid win over the Rice Owls on Saturday, winning 74-64.

UAB is now 17-7 while North Texas sits at 19-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Blazers enter the contest with 81.9 points per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Mean Green are 349th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.82

Odds

The Mean Green are a slight 2-point favorite against the Blazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UAB have won six out of their last ten games against North Texas.