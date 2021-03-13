The North Texas Mean Green and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will vie to get back to the NCAA Tournament after lengthy absences when they meet Saturday in the 2021 Conference USA Tournament championship game in Frisco, Texas. The East's top-seeded Hilltoppers (20-6) rallied in the second half to beat UAB in the first semifinal to reach their third conference final in four years. The Mean Green (16-9) are the No. 3 seed in the West and held off Louisiana Tech 54-48 in Friday's second semifinal. WKU last made the NCAA Tournament in 2013, while North Texas is seeking its first spot since 2010, when both were members of the Sun Belt.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at the Ford Center. The latest Western Kentucky vs. North Texas odds from William Hill Sportsbook list the Hilltoppers as 1.5-point favorites, and the over-under for total points scored is 125.

North Texas vs. Western Kentucky spread: WKU -1.5

North Texas vs. Western Kentucky over-under: 125 points

North Texas vs. Western Kentucky money line: North Texas +105; WKU -125

WKU: C Charles Bassey has topped 20 points in four of the last five games.

UNT: G Javion Hamlet has scored at least 15 in five straight, going over 20 twice.

Why Western Kentucky can cover



Western Kentucky is 4-1 against the spread this season at a neutral site, and C-USA Player of the Year Charles Bassey is the dominant force. He averages a double-double with 17.7 points (fifth in C-USA) and a conference-best 11.7 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-11 junior also blocks 3.2 shots per game, and his soft touch inside helped him shoot better than 61 percent from the field. He scored 22 points, had seven boards and blocked four shots in the semifinal victory despite a sore back.

Dayvion McKnight scored 13 and had nine assists for the Hilltoppers, who are 8-8 ATS in C-USA games. McKnight was named to the conference All-Freshman team, and he stepped up as Taveion Hollingsworth (14.4 points per game) struggled with a minor leg injury. Seven players average at least 20 minutes for WKU, which scores more than 74 per game and allows under 69. Outside shooter Luke Frampton (40.7 percent) made three of six 3-point attempts Friday.

Why North Texas can cover

North Texas is 4-1 against the spread in its last five conference tournament games, and it is the top shooting team in C-USA, making more than 48 percent of its shots. Two-time all-conference guard Javion Hamlet runs the show, scoring 14.5 points and averaging 4.5 assists. He came up big in Friday's victory, scoring 18 and adding six rebounds and five assists. He is one of six UNT players averaging at least six points, and four hit double figures in Friday's game.

Forwards Thomas Bell and Zachary Simmons lead a Mean Green defense that allows just 62 points per game, second-best in C-USA. They teamed up for 20 points and 11 rebounds Friday, just below their season average, and combine for almost two blocks per game. The 6-foot-10 Simmons shoots better than 66 percent, and Bell hits more than 56 percent. James Reese scores 11.3 points and averages 1.5 steals for UNT, which is 6-3-1 ATS in its last 10 games.

