Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Delaware 7-6, Northeastern 8-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Delaware is preparing for their first Coastal Athletic matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Northeastern Huskies will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Matthews Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Delaware is headed into the matchup having just suffered their biggest defeat since March 2nd on Saturday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 97-76 walloping at the hands of St. John's. The Fightin' Blue Hens were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-29.

Delaware might have lost, but man, John Camden was a machine: he went 9 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points plus three steals. Cavan Reilly, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Meanwhile, Northeastern managed to keep up with Northwestern until halftime on Sunday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Northeastern fell victim to a painful 85-60 loss at the hands of Northwestern. The Huskies were up 17-4 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Northeastern's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of LA Pratt, who went 8 for 12 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds, and Masai Troutman, who went 5 for 9 en route to 17 points. What's more, Troutman also racked up three assists, the most he's had since back in February.

Delaware dropped their record down to 7-6 with the loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for Northeastern, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 8-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: Delaware has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. It's a different story for Northeastern, though, as they've been averaging only 6.2. Given Delaware's sizable advantage in that area, Northeastern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Delaware was able to grind out a solid win over Northeastern in their previous matchup back in February, winning 73-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Delaware since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Delaware has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Northeastern.