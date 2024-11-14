Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Harvard 1-2, Northeastern 1-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: FloSports

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.16

What to Know

Harvard and Northeastern are an even 4-4 against one another since December of 2015, but not for long. The Harvard Crimson will be staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against the Northeastern Huskies at 7:00 p.m. ET at Matthews Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Crimson were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Sunday, Harvard came up short against American and fell 67-55.

Despite their loss, Harvard saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chandler Pigge, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Pigge a new career-high in field goal percentage (71.4%). Robert Hinton was another key player, scoring 19 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Northeastern suffered their closest defeat since December 16, 2023 on Sunday. They fell just short of Princeton by a score of 79-76. The Huskies have struggled against the Tigers recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Northeastern's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Harold Woods, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds, and William Kermoury, who went 6 for 9 en route to 20 points. Less helpful for Northeastern was LA Pratt's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Harvard dropped their record down to 1-2 with the defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Northeastern, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Harvard just can't miss this season, having made 50% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Northeastern struggles in that department as they've made 56.9% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Harvard's way against Northeastern in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, as Harvard made off with an 80-56 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Harvard since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Northeastern is a 3.5-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Northeastern and Harvard both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.