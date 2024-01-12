Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Northeastern after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Hofstra 42-23. Northeastern took a big hit to their ego on Monday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

Northeastern came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Hofstra 8-7, Northeastern 5-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Hofstra has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Hofstra Pride and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Matthews Arena. Northeastern took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Hofstra, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Pride rang in the new year with a 76-71 victory over the Fightin' Blue Hens.

Meanwhile, Northeastern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They suffered a bruising 81-62 defeat at the hands of the Hawks. Northeastern found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 19% worse than the opposition.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Harold Woods, who scored 16 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Pride now have a winning record of 8-7. As for the Huskies, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: Hofstra have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.5 threes per game. It's a different story for Northeastern, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1 threes per game. Given Hofstra's sizeable advantage in that area, Northeastern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Hofstra against Northeastern in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 84-52 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Hofstra since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Hofstra is a 4.5-point favorite against Northeastern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Hofstra has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Northeastern.