Who's Playing
Hofstra Pride @ Northeastern Huskies
Current Records: Hofstra 8-7, Northeastern 5-10
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Hofstra has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Hofstra Pride and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Matthews Arena. Northeastern took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Hofstra, who comes in off a win.
Last Saturday, the Pride rang in the new year with a 76-71 victory over the Fightin' Blue Hens.
Meanwhile, Northeastern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They suffered a bruising 81-62 defeat at the hands of the Hawks. Northeastern found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 19% worse than the opposition.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Harold Woods, who scored 16 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.
The Pride now have a winning record of 8-7. As for the Huskies, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season.
Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: Hofstra have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.5 threes per game. It's a different story for Northeastern, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1 threes per game. Given Hofstra's sizeable advantage in that area, Northeastern will need to find a way to close that gap.
Everything came up roses for Hofstra against Northeastern in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 84-52 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Hofstra since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Hofstra has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Northeastern.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Hofstra 84 vs. Northeastern 52
- Feb 08, 2023 - Hofstra 72 vs. Northeastern 53
- Feb 19, 2022 - Hofstra 76 vs. Northeastern 73
- Jan 22, 2022 - Hofstra 72 vs. Northeastern 50
- Jan 09, 2021 - Northeastern 67 vs. Hofstra 56
- Jan 07, 2021 - Northeastern 81 vs. Hofstra 78
- Mar 10, 2020 - Hofstra 70 vs. Northeastern 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Hofstra 75 vs. Northeastern 71
- Jan 09, 2020 - Hofstra 74 vs. Northeastern 72
- Mar 12, 2019 - Northeastern 82 vs. Hofstra 74