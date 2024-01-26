Halftime Report

UNCW is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Northeastern 38-21.

UNCW entered the game having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Northeastern step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: UNCW 13-5, Northeastern 8-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

What to Know

Northeastern will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Northeastern Huskies and the UNCW Seahawks will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Matthews Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Huskies earned a 84-72 victory over the Phoenix.

Northeastern's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Rashad King led the charge by scoring 22 points. King continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Harold Woods was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, UNCW came tearing into Saturday's contest with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 78-69 victory over the Cougars.

UNCW's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Shykeim Phillips, who scored 18 points along with six assists and three steals, and KJ Jenkins, who scored 20 points. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him.

The Huskies' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-11. As for the Seahawks, they pushed their record up to 13-5 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, UNCW is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Northeastern.

Northeastern came up short against UNCW when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 71-59. Will Northeastern have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UNCW is a 3-point favorite against Northeastern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Northeastern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UNCW.