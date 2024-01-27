Who's Playing
William & Mary Tribe @ Northeastern Huskies
Current Records: William & Mary 7-13, Northeastern 8-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the William & Mary Tribe and the Northeastern Huskies are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Matthews Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.
William & Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 64-55 to the Pride. William & Mary has not had much luck with Hofstra recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.
Despite their loss, William & Mary saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Gabe Dorsey, who went 8 for 14 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 0 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him.
Meanwhile, the Huskies suffered a bruising 77-54 loss at the hands of the Seahawks on Thursday.
The Tribe have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-13 record this season. As for the Huskies, their loss dropped their record down to 8-12.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: William & Mary have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. It's a different story for Northeastern, though, as they've been averaging only 5.8 threes per game. Given William & Mary's sizeable advantage in that area, Northeastern will need to find a way to close that gap.
William & Mary came up short against Northeastern in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 69-57. Can William & Mary avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Northeastern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against William & Mary.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Northeastern 69 vs. William & Mary 57
- Jan 05, 2023 - William & Mary 69 vs. Northeastern 66
- Mar 05, 2022 - Northeastern 68 vs. William & Mary 63
- Feb 24, 2022 - Northeastern 62 vs. William & Mary 28
- Dec 31, 2021 - William & Mary 71 vs. Northeastern 70
- Mar 07, 2021 - Northeastern 63 vs. William & Mary 47
- Jan 30, 2020 - William & Mary 59 vs. Northeastern 58
- Jan 04, 2020 - William & Mary 66 vs. Northeastern 64
- Feb 07, 2019 - Northeastern 72 vs. William & Mary 60
- Jan 12, 2019 - Northeastern 90 vs. William & Mary 70