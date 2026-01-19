The Northeastern Huskies take on the Monmouth Hawks in a CAA matchup on Martin Luther King Day. Northeastern is coming off an 85-78 win over Elon on Thursday, while Monmouth dropped a 73-51 decision to Drexel that same night. The Huskies (6-11, 2-4 CAA), who are tied for 11th in the conference, are 3-7 on the road this season. The Hawks (8-10, 2-3 CAA), who are tied for ninth, are 5-3 on their home court in 2025-26.

Tipoff from OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, N.J., is set for 11 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Monmouth leads the all-time series 4-3, including a 78-73 win in their last meeting on Feb. 24, 2025. Monmouth is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Northeastern vs. Monmouth odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5. Before making any Northeastern vs. Monmouth picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 11 on a sizzling 9-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Northeastern vs. Monmouth 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Monmouth vs. Northeastern:

Northeastern vs. Monmouth spread: Monmouth -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Northeastern vs. Monmouth over/under: 146.5 points Northeastern vs. Monmouth money line: Northeastern +157, Monmouth -189 Northeastern vs. Monmouth picks: See picks at SportsLine Northeastern vs. Monmouth streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Northeastern vs. Monmouth picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (146.5 points). The Over has hit in three of the last four meetings between the teams. The Over has hit each of Northeastern's last eight games.

The model projects the Huskies to have five players register 10.3 points or more, including L.A. Pratt's projected 19.8 points. The Hawks, meanwhile, are projected to have six players score 10.2 or more points, led by Jason Rivera-Torres, who is projected to score 18.5 points. The model projects a combined total of 147 points as the Over clears in over 50% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Northeastern vs. Monmouth, and which side of the spread well over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Northeastern vs. Monmouth spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.