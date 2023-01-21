Who's Playing

College of Charleston @ Northeastern

Current Records: College of Charleston 20-1; Northeastern 8-10

What to Know

The #18 College of Charleston Cougars won both of their matches against the Northeastern Huskies last season (81-63 and 83-72) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Cougars and Northeastern will face off in a Colonial battle at noon ET at Matthews Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

College of Charleston didn't have too much trouble with the Monmouth Hawks on the road on Thursday as they won 69-55. College of Charleston's guard Reyne Smith was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 27 points.

Meanwhile, the Huskies strolled past the Stony Brook Seawolves with points to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 79-66. Northeastern's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Masai Troutman led the charge as he had 20 points along with seven boards.

College of Charleston is now 20-1 while Northeastern sits at 8-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cougars rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 79.7 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Huskies are stumbling into the contest with the 30th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northeastern and College of Charleston both have eight wins in their last 16 games.