Who's Playing
College of Charleston @ Northeastern
Current Records: College of Charleston 20-1; Northeastern 8-10
What to Know
The #18 College of Charleston Cougars won both of their matches against the Northeastern Huskies last season (81-63 and 83-72) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Cougars and Northeastern will face off in a Colonial battle at noon ET at Matthews Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
College of Charleston didn't have too much trouble with the Monmouth Hawks on the road on Thursday as they won 69-55. College of Charleston's guard Reyne Smith was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 27 points.
Meanwhile, the Huskies strolled past the Stony Brook Seawolves with points to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 79-66. Northeastern's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Masai Troutman led the charge as he had 20 points along with seven boards.
College of Charleston is now 20-1 while Northeastern sits at 8-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cougars rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 79.7 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Huskies are stumbling into the contest with the 30th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northeastern and College of Charleston both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Feb 22, 2022 - College of Charleston 83 vs. Northeastern 72
- Jan 29, 2022 - College of Charleston 81 vs. Northeastern 63
- Jan 17, 2021 - Northeastern 68 vs. College of Charleston 66
- Jan 16, 2021 - Northeastern 67 vs. College of Charleston 62
- Feb 15, 2020 - Northeastern 65 vs. College of Charleston 51
- Jan 16, 2020 - Northeastern 79 vs. College of Charleston 76
- Mar 11, 2019 - Northeastern 70 vs. College of Charleston 67
- Feb 16, 2019 - College of Charleston 88 vs. Northeastern 79
- Jan 17, 2019 - Northeastern 69 vs. College of Charleston 60
- Mar 06, 2018 - College of Charleston 83 vs. Northeastern 76
- Feb 01, 2018 - College of Charleston 69 vs. Northeastern 64
- Jan 11, 2018 - College of Charleston 82 vs. Northeastern 66
- Feb 18, 2017 - College of Charleston 85 vs. Northeastern 71
- Feb 09, 2017 - Northeastern 73 vs. College of Charleston 72
- Feb 25, 2016 - Northeastern 58 vs. College of Charleston 57
- Jan 28, 2016 - College of Charleston 68 vs. Northeastern 61