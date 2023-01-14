Who's Playing

Drexel @ Northeastern

Current Records: Drexel 9-8; Northeastern 6-9

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons won both of their matches against the Northeastern Huskies last season (76-68 and 67-51) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Dragons and Northeastern will face off in a Colonial battle at noon ET at Matthews Arena. Northeastern will be strutting in after a victory while Drexel will be stumbling in from a loss.

Drexel was just a bucket short of a win on Thursday and fell 67-66 to the Stony Brook Seawolves. The top scorers for Drexel were forward Amari Williams (14 points) and guard Justin Moore (13 points).

Meanwhile, the Huskies didn't have too much trouble with the Hampton Pirates on the road on Saturday as they won 79-63. Northeastern's guard Jahmyl Telfort filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points. Telfort hadn't helped his team much against the William & Mary Tribe last Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Dragons are now 9-8 while Northeastern sits at 6-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Drexel ranks 27th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.8 on average. Less enviably, Northeastern is stumbling into the matchup with the 357th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northeastern have won nine out of their last 13 games against Drexel.