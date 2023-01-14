Who's Playing
Drexel @ Northeastern
Current Records: Drexel 9-8; Northeastern 6-9
What to Know
The Drexel Dragons won both of their matches against the Northeastern Huskies last season (76-68 and 67-51) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Dragons and Northeastern will face off in a Colonial battle at noon ET at Matthews Arena. Northeastern will be strutting in after a victory while Drexel will be stumbling in from a loss.
Drexel was just a bucket short of a win on Thursday and fell 67-66 to the Stony Brook Seawolves. The top scorers for Drexel were forward Amari Williams (14 points) and guard Justin Moore (13 points).
Meanwhile, the Huskies didn't have too much trouble with the Hampton Pirates on the road on Saturday as they won 79-63. Northeastern's guard Jahmyl Telfort filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points. Telfort hadn't helped his team much against the William & Mary Tribe last Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
The Dragons are now 9-8 while Northeastern sits at 6-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Drexel ranks 27th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.8 on average. Less enviably, Northeastern is stumbling into the matchup with the 357th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts
Series History
Northeastern have won nine out of their last 13 games against Drexel.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Drexel 67 vs. Northeastern 51
- Jan 15, 2022 - Drexel 76 vs. Northeastern 68
- Mar 08, 2021 - Drexel 74 vs. Northeastern 67
- Feb 22, 2020 - Northeastern 77 vs. Drexel 68
- Jan 23, 2020 - Northeastern 85 vs. Drexel 52
- Mar 02, 2019 - Northeastern 90 vs. Drexel 66
- Dec 28, 2018 - Northeastern 93 vs. Drexel 83
- Feb 15, 2018 - Northeastern 75 vs. Drexel 69
- Jan 27, 2018 - Drexel 68 vs. Northeastern 67
- Jan 12, 2017 - Northeastern 92 vs. Drexel 75
- Jan 02, 2017 - Northeastern 75 vs. Drexel 70
- Feb 27, 2016 - Northeastern 61 vs. Drexel 59
- Feb 13, 2016 - Northeastern 70 vs. Drexel 60