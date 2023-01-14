Who's Playing

Drexel @ Northeastern

Current Records: Drexel 9-8; Northeastern 6-9

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies haven't won a game against the Drexel Dragons since Feb. 22 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Northeastern and Drexel will face off in a Colonial battle at noon ET at Matthews Arena. The Huskies will be strutting in after a win while the Dragons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Northeastern didn't have too much trouble with the Hampton Pirates on the road on Saturday as they won 79-63. Northeastern's guard Jahmyl Telfort filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points. Telfort hadn't helped his team much against the William & Mary Tribe last Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Drexel was just a bucket short of a victory on Thursday and fell 67-66 to the Stony Brook Seawolves. The top scorers for the Dragons were forward Amari Williams (14 points) and guard Justin Moore (13 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Huskies are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Northeastern's victory brought them up to 6-9 while Drexel's loss pulled them down to 9-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northeastern is stumbling into the contest with the 357th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Northeastern, the Dragons come into the matchup boasting the 26th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.8.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Dragons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Northeastern have won nine out of their last 13 games against Drexel.