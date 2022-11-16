Who's Playing

Harvard @ Northeastern

Current Records: Harvard 2-1; Northeastern 0-2

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Harvard Crimson at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Matthews Arena. Harvard should still be riding high after a victory, while the Huskies will be looking to right the ship.

Northeastern was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a grim 89-65 defeat to the Providence Friars. Jahmyl Telfort had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Crimson didn't have too much trouble with the Elon Phoenix on Sunday as they won 92-77.

Northeastern is now 0-2 while Harvard sits at 2-1. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: Northeastern is stumbling into the game with the 21st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.3 on average. Harvard is 42nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 15.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northeastern have won four out of their last six games against Harvard.