Who's Playing
Harvard @ Northeastern
Current Records: Harvard 2-1; Northeastern 0-2
What to Know
The Northeastern Huskies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Harvard Crimson at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Matthews Arena. Harvard should still be riding high after a victory, while the Huskies will be looking to right the ship.
Northeastern was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a grim 89-65 defeat to the Providence Friars. Jahmyl Telfort had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Crimson didn't have too much trouble with the Elon Phoenix on Sunday as they won 92-77.
Northeastern is now 0-2 while Harvard sits at 2-1. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: Northeastern is stumbling into the game with the 21st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.3 on average. Harvard is 42nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 15.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northeastern have won four out of their last six games against Harvard.
- Nov 27, 2021 - Harvard 77 vs. Northeastern 57
- Nov 08, 2019 - Northeastern 84 vs. Harvard 79
- Nov 09, 2018 - Northeastern 81 vs. Harvard 71
- Nov 30, 2017 - Northeastern 77 vs. Harvard 61
- Dec 06, 2016 - Harvard 86 vs. Northeastern 80
- Dec 02, 2015 - Northeastern 80 vs. Harvard 71