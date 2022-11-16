Who's Playing

Harvard @ Northeastern

Current Records: Harvard 2-1; Northeastern 0-2

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Harvard Crimson at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Matthews Arena. Harvard will be strutting in after a win while the Huskies will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Northeastern was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 89-65 defeat to the Providence Friars. Jahmyl Telfort had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes with 4-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, Harvard had enough points to win and then some against the Elon Phoenix on Sunday, taking their contest 92-77.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Northeastern is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

Northeastern is now 0-2 while the Crimson sit at 2-1. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies are stumbling into the game with the 15th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.3 on average. Harvard is 38th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 15.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Crimson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northeastern have won four out of their last six games against Harvard.