Who's Playing
Harvard @ Northeastern
Current Records: Harvard 2-1; Northeastern 0-2
What to Know
The Northeastern Huskies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Harvard Crimson at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Matthews Arena. Harvard will be strutting in after a win while the Huskies will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Northeastern was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 89-65 defeat to the Providence Friars. Jahmyl Telfort had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes with 4-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, Harvard had enough points to win and then some against the Elon Phoenix on Sunday, taking their contest 92-77.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Northeastern is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.
Northeastern is now 0-2 while the Crimson sit at 2-1. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies are stumbling into the game with the 15th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.3 on average. Harvard is 38th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 15.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Huskies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Crimson, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Northeastern have won four out of their last six games against Harvard.
- Nov 27, 2021 - Harvard 77 vs. Northeastern 57
- Nov 08, 2019 - Northeastern 84 vs. Harvard 79
- Nov 09, 2018 - Northeastern 81 vs. Harvard 71
- Nov 30, 2017 - Northeastern 77 vs. Harvard 61
- Dec 06, 2016 - Harvard 86 vs. Northeastern 80
- Dec 02, 2015 - Northeastern 80 vs. Harvard 71