Northeastern vs. Hofstra odds, line: 2020 CAA Tournament Championship picks, predictions by model on 75-53 run

After being denied an NCAA Tournament bid a year ago, the Hofstra Pride will get a second chance when they take on the sixth-seeded Northeastern Huskies in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title game on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. The Pride (25-8), who lost to Northeastern 82-74 in last year's conference title game, won the CAA regular-season crown at 14-4. Meanwhile, the Huskies (17-15), who finished sixth in the league at 9-9, have won two in a row and six of eight. Hofstra leads the all-time series 25-22.

Tip-off from Entertainment Sports Arena at St. Elizabeth's East is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Pride are one-point favorites in the latest Northeastern vs. Hofstra odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 134. Before making any Hofstra vs. Northeastern picks, check out the 2020 CAA Tournament Championship predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 19 of the 2019-20 season on a 75-53 run on all top-rated college basketball picks.

Now, the model has locked in on Northeastern vs. Hofstra in the CAA Tournament Championship Game 2020. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Hofstra vs. Northeastern:

Northeastern vs. Hofstra spread: Hofstra -1

Northeastern vs. Hofstra over-under: 134 points

Northeastern vs. Hofstra money line: Northeastern +102, Hofstra -122

NE: Is 15th nationally in field goal percentage at 47.5

HOF: Is 47th the nation in scoring margin at +7.7

Why Hofstra can cover

The Pride have been red hot, winning three straight and 11 of their past 12 games. Hofstra continues to be one of the most prolific teams in the country, averaging 76.6 points per game. Hofstra, who is 31st-best in the country at 3-point percentage at 36.9, is looking for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001.

Offensively, senior guard Eli Pemberton, who's averaging 17.3 points per game, has been on fire over the last eight games, surpassing his average in each game, including 24 points in a semifinal win on Monday and 35 points against James Madison on Feb. 29. Over the last six games, Pemberton has hit 19-of-32 shots from 3-point range. He had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds in a quarterfinal win over Drexel.

Why Northeastern can cover

Even so, the Pride aren't a lock to cover the Hofstra vs. Northeastern spread. That's because the Huskies have won 11 of 19 in the series, and are 3-0 in March games against the Pride. Northeastern has earned its third straight winning season and fifth in six years, and is looking for its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance and 10th all-time.

Senior guard Jordan Roland leads the Huskies in scoring at 22.7 points per game, and has scored in double figures in 15 of the last 16. He has been dominant in the two games against Hofstra this season, averaging 30 points and 4.5 rebounds. In five career games against the Pride, he has scored in double digits in each one. For the season, Roland is also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

How to make Northeastern vs. Hofstra picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Roland will score over 20 points for Northeastern, while Hofstra will have three players score in double figures.

So who wins Northeastern vs. Hofstra? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations?