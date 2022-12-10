Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Northeastern

Current Records: Holy Cross 3-7; Northeastern 2-6

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Northeastern Huskies at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Matthews Arena. Northeastern will be strutting in after a win while the Crusaders will be stumbling in from a loss.

Holy Cross was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 75-71 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Meanwhile, Northeastern took their contest against the Georgia State Panthers on Sunday by a conclusive 66-46 score.

Holy Cross is now 3-7 while Northeastern sits at 2-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Crusaders are stumbling into the game with the 48th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.2 on average. The Huskies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northeastern won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.