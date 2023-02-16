Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Northeastern

Current Records: Monmouth 6-21; Northeastern 8-17

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Northeastern and the Monmouth Hawks will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Matthews Arena. Monmouth will be strutting in after a win while the Huskies will be stumbling in from a defeat.

A victory for Northeastern just wasn't in the stars on Monday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the College of Charleston Cougars, falling 99-63. One thing holding Northeastern back was the mediocre play of guard Jahmyl Telfort, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes with 5-for-15 shooting.

Meanwhile, Monmouth strolled past the North Carolina A&T Aggies with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 85-71. The Hawks can attribute much of their success to forward Klemen Vuga, who had 29 points along with nine rebounds.

The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Northeastern is now 8-17 while Monmouth sits at 6-21. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Northeastern is stumbling into the matchup with the 353rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average. Monmouth has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 14th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Huskies slightly, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.