Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Northeastern

Current Records: Stony Brook 4-9; Northeastern 5-7

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies and the Stony Brook Seawolves are set to square off in a Colonial matchup at noon ET Dec. 31 at Matthews Arena. Northeastern should still be feeling good after a win, while Stony Brook will be looking to get back in the win column.

The North Carolina A&T Aggies typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Huskies proved too difficult a challenge. Northeastern wrapped up 2022 with an 88-76 victory over North Carolina A&T. Among those leading the charge for Northeastern was guard Jahmyl Telfort, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between the Seawolves and the West Virginia Mountaineers last week was not particularly close, with Stony Brook falling 75-64. Stony Brook's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore, who had 16 points.

The Huskies' victory brought them up to 5-7 while Stony Brook's loss pulled them down to 4-9. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Northeastern is 348th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.5 on average. The Seawolves have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 360th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Northeastern and Stony Brook both have one win in their last two games.