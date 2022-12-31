Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Northeastern

Current Records: Stony Brook 4-9; Northeastern 5-7

What to Know

A Colonial battle is on tap between the Stony Brook Seawolves and the Northeastern Huskies at noon ET Saturday at Matthews Arena. Northeastern will be strutting in after a victory while Stony Brook will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between the Seawolves and the West Virginia Mountaineers last week was not a total blowout, but with Stony Brook falling 75-64 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Stony Brook was the play of guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore, who had 16 points.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina A&T Aggies typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Northeastern proved too difficult a challenge. The Huskies wrapped up 2022 with an 88-76 win over the Aggies. Northeastern's guard Jahmyl Telfort looked sharp as he shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 31 points and six rebounds.

The Seawolves are expected to lose this next one by 9. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Stony Brook is now 4-9 while Northeastern sits at 5-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Stony Brook is 359th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.5 on average. The Huskies have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the 348th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Huskies are a big 9-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northeastern and Stony Brook both have one win in their last two games.