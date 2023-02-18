Who's Playing

William & Mary @ Northeastern

Current Records: William & Mary 10-18; Northeastern 9-17

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Colonial clash at noon ET Feb. 18 at Matthews Arena. Northeastern should still be feeling good after a victory, while William & Mary will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Huskies and the Monmouth Hawks on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Northeastern wrapped it up with a 77-62 win at home.

Meanwhile, William & Mary was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 71-66 to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

Northeastern's win brought them up to 9-17 while the Tribe's loss pulled them down to 10-18. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northeastern is 352nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average. William & Maries have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the 28th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northeastern have won eight out of their last 15 games against William & Mary.