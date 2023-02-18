Who's Playing
William & Mary @ Northeastern
Current Records: William & Mary 10-18; Northeastern 9-17
What to Know
The Northeastern Huskies and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Colonial clash at noon ET Feb. 18 at Matthews Arena. Northeastern should still be feeling good after a victory, while William & Mary will be looking to right the ship.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Huskies and the Monmouth Hawks on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Northeastern wrapped it up with a 77-62 win at home.
Meanwhile, William & Mary was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 71-66 to the Stony Brook Seawolves.
Northeastern's win brought them up to 9-17 while the Tribe's loss pulled them down to 10-18. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northeastern is 352nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average. William & Maries have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the 28th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northeastern have won eight out of their last 15 games against William & Mary.
- Jan 05, 2023 - William & Mary 69 vs. Northeastern 66
- Mar 05, 2022 - Northeastern 68 vs. William & Mary 63
- Feb 24, 2022 - Northeastern 62 vs. William & Mary 28
- Dec 31, 2021 - William & Mary 71 vs. Northeastern 70
- Mar 07, 2021 - Northeastern 63 vs. William & Mary 47
- Jan 30, 2020 - William & Mary 59 vs. Northeastern 58
- Jan 04, 2020 - William & Mary 66 vs. Northeastern 64
- Feb 07, 2019 - Northeastern 72 vs. William & Mary 60
- Jan 12, 2019 - Northeastern 90 vs. William & Mary 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - Northeastern 69 vs. William & Mary 67
- Jan 18, 2018 - Northeastern 90 vs. William & Mary 70
- Feb 02, 2017 - William & Mary 94 vs. Northeastern 69
- Dec 31, 2016 - Northeastern 84 vs. William & Mary 64
- Feb 04, 2016 - William & Mary 86 vs. Northeastern 77
- Jan 09, 2016 - William & Mary 78 vs. Northeastern 60