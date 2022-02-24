Who's Playing
William & Mary @ Northeastern
Current Records: William & Mary 5-24; Northeastern 7-20
What to Know
The Northeastern Huskies and the William & Mary Tribe are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. The Huskies and William & Mary will face off in a Colonial battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Matthews Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The contest between Northeastern and the College of Charleston Cougars on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Northeastern falling 83-72 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, William & Mary was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 73-69 to the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.
Northeastern is now 7-20 while the Tribe sit at 5-24. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies are stumbling into the game with the third fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.1 on average. William & Mary has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 352nd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northeastern and William & Mary both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Dec 31, 2021 - William & Mary 71 vs. Northeastern 70
- Mar 07, 2021 - Northeastern 63 vs. William & Mary 47
- Jan 30, 2020 - William & Mary 59 vs. Northeastern 58
- Jan 04, 2020 - William & Mary 66 vs. Northeastern 64
- Feb 07, 2019 - Northeastern 72 vs. William & Mary 60
- Jan 12, 2019 - Northeastern 90 vs. William & Mary 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - Northeastern 69 vs. William & Mary 67
- Jan 18, 2018 - Northeastern 90 vs. William & Mary 70
- Feb 02, 2017 - William & Mary 94 vs. Northeastern 69
- Dec 31, 2016 - Northeastern 84 vs. William & Mary 64
- Feb 04, 2016 - William & Mary 86 vs. Northeastern 77
- Jan 09, 2016 - William & Mary 78 vs. Northeastern 60