Who's Playing

William & Mary @ Northeastern

Current Records: William & Mary 5-24; Northeastern 7-20

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies and the William & Mary Tribe are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. The Huskies and William & Mary will face off in a Colonial battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Matthews Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The contest between Northeastern and the College of Charleston Cougars on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Northeastern falling 83-72 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, William & Mary was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 73-69 to the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.

Northeastern is now 7-20 while the Tribe sit at 5-24. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies are stumbling into the game with the third fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.1 on average. William & Mary has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 352nd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northeastern and William & Mary both have six wins in their last 12 games.