Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Northern Alabama Lions

Current Records: Alabama A&M 0-0, Northern Alabama 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

The Northern Alabama Lions will host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 9th at Flowers Hall.

A deciding factor in this game could be turnovers, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. Alabama A&M were ranked 344th in the nation in turnovers last season, having averaged a brutal 14.9 per game. Northern Alabama, on the other hand, had no problems: they finished last season ranked 65th with 11.1 per game.

Looking back to last season, Alabama A&M finished on the wrong side of .500 (14-17), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Northern Alabama also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 18-13.

Alabama A&M will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 11-point underdog. They finished last season with a 13-15 record against the spread.

Alabama A&M came up short against Northern Alabama when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 84-76. Can Alabama A&M avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Northern Alabama is a big 11-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Northern Alabama has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Alabama A&M.