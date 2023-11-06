Who's Playing

Blue Mountain Toppers @ Northern Alabama Lions

Current Records: Blue Mountain 0-0, Northern Alabama 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:45 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:45 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The Northern Alabama Lions will host the Blue Mountain Toppers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 8:45 p.m. ET on November 6th at Flowers Hall.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northern Alabama were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 34.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Blue Mountain struggles in that department as they averaged 23 per game.

Looking back to last season, Northern Alabama finished on the right side of .500 (18-13), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year.

Everything came up roses for Northern Alabama against Blue Mountain in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 100-60 victory. Will Northern Alabama repeat their success, or does Blue Mountain have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Northern Alabama has won both of the games they've played against Blue Mountain in the last 5 years.