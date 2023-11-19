Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Northern Alabama Lions

Current Records: Jax. State 1-2, Northern Alabama 2-1

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET
Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

The Jax. State Gamecocks will head out on the road to face off against the Northern Alabama Lions at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Flowers Hall. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Jax. State found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a 70-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountaineers. Jax. State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was KyKy Tandy, who scored 18 points along with 2 assists and 2 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Quincy Clark, who scored 13 points along with 4 assists and 2 steals.

Meanwhile, the Lions took a serious blow against the Bulldogs on Tuesday, falling 81-54.

The Gamecocks' defeat dropped their record down to 1-2, while the Lions' bumped their own down to the opposite: 2-1.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Northern Alabama is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Jax. State's opponent in mind: they have a solid 5-1 record against the spread vs Northern Alabama over their last six matchups.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jax. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northern Alabama struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Northern Alabama is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Jax. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Jax. State has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Northern Alabama.

Feb 24, 2023 - Jax. State 92 vs. Northern Alabama 83

Dec 30, 2022 - Northern Alabama 66 vs. Jax. State 62

Feb 26, 2022 - Jax. State 69 vs. Northern Alabama 52

Jan 08, 2022 - Jax. State 65 vs. Northern Alabama 55

Dec 18, 2018 - Jax. State 64 vs. Northern Alabama 50

Dec 01, 2018 - Jax. State 76 vs. Northern Alabama 65

