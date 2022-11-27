Who's Playing

Abilene Christian @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Abilene Christian 2-4; Northern Arizona 2-5

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Rolle Activity Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It looks like the Lumberjacks got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a 91-79 bruising from the UTRGV Vaqueros on Tuesday. The losing side was boosted by forward Nik Mains, who had 22 points along with six boards. Mains' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Texas Longhorns on Monday. Mains' points were the most he has had all year.

As for Abilene Christian, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The game between Abilene Christian and the California Riverside Highlanders on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Abilene Christian falling 76-65. Despite the loss, Abilene Christian had strong showings from forward Cameron Steele, who had 17 points in addition to seven rebounds, and guard Immanuel Allen, who had 17 points.

Northern Arizona is now 2-5 while the Wildcats sit at 2-4. The Lumberjacks are 1-3 after losses this season, Abilene Christian 1-2.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona

Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.