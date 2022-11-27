Who's Playing

Abilene Christian @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Abilene Christian 2-4; Northern Arizona 2-5

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats will square off against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Rolle Activity Center.

It looks like Abilene Christian got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The matchup between the Wildcats and the California Riverside Highlanders this past Wednesday was not particularly close, with Abilene Christian falling 76-65. Abilene Christian got double-digit scores from four players: forward Cameron Steele (17), guard Immanuel Allen (17), guard Damien Daniels (10), and guard Ja'Sean Jackson (10).

As for Northern Arizona, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a 91-79 bruising from the UTRGV Vaqueros last Tuesday. Despite the loss, Northern Arizona got a solid performance out of forward Nik Mains, who had 22 points along with six boards. Mains had some trouble finding his footing against the Texas Longhorns last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Mains' points were the most he has had all season.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wildcats are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. If the Lumberjacks want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Abilene Christian's Cameron Steele, who had 17 points in addition to seven rebounds, and Immanuel Allen, who had 17 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.