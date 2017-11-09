Northern Arizona vs. Arizona: How to watch, live stream college basketball on fuboTV

It's been a tumultuous week for the Arizona Wildcats leading up to their first game of the season. Assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson was indicted in a recruiting scandal, and Arizona players were shaken by the untimely deaths of the Chris and Jonathan Baxter, who were tied to Arizona basketball. With all of this in mind, Arizona now has to set forth towards the season, a season that has lofty expectations. The No. 3 ranked team in the country is trying to prove that 2016 was no fluke. That starts on Friday against Northern Arizona.

Allonzo Trier is being predicted to have a huge season, and DeAndre Ayton is expected to give the team a boost. Arizona has talent up and down the board, and depth is what sets this team apart. Arizona went 16-2 in conference last season, and it will look to once again improve upon those numbers this season. Expect a lot of high scoring games from the Wildcats this season -- their defense doesn't have the rim-protecting power it's had in the past -- but with the amount of points that this team can put up it shouldn't matter. This is one of the most exciting teams in the country coming in, and they'll be trying to prove their worth early and often.

Live stream University of Northern Arizona vs. No. 3 Arizona

Date: Friday, Nov. 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: McKale Center -- Tuscon, Arizona

Channel: Pac-12 Network (check local listings)

Live stream: fuboTV

Arizona is going to have to overcome its early adversity to make a splash. Ranked only behind Duke and Michigan State, this team has its highest expectations in years, and after a Sweet 16 appearance last year it has a taste of success. However, an appetizer is nothing without a main course, and Arizona wants to bring home some hardware this season.