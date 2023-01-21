Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Eastern Washington 13-7; Northern Arizona 5-15

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks are 1-15 against the Eastern Washington Eagles since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Lumberjacks and Eastern Washington will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4 p.m. ET at Findlay Toyota Center. Eastern Washington will be strutting in after a win while Northern Arizona will be stumbling in from a loss.

Northern Arizona was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 88-83 to the Idaho Vandals.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington bagged an 83-75 victory over the Northern Colorado Bears on Thursday.

Northern Arizona is expected to lose this next one by 4. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their eight home games.

The Lumberjacks are now 5-15 while the Eagles sit at 13-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northern Arizona has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.60% from the floor on average, which is the 12th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Eastern Washington's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 33rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Eastern Washington have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Northern Arizona.