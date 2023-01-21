Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Eastern Washington 13-7; Northern Arizona 5-15

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks are 1-15 against the Eastern Washington Eagles since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Lumberjacks and Eastern Washington will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4 p.m. ET at Findlay Toyota Center. Eastern Washington will be strutting in after a win while Northern Arizona will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Northern Arizona was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 88-83 to the Idaho Vandals.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington was able to grind out a solid victory over the Northern Colorado Bears on Thursday, winning 83-75.

Northern Arizona is now 5-15 while the Eagles sit at 13-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Lumberjacks have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.60% from the floor on average, which is the 13th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Eastern Washington's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 33rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48%.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

Series History

Eastern Washington have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Northern Arizona.