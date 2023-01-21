Who's Playing
Eastern Washington @ Northern Arizona
Current Records: Eastern Washington 13-7; Northern Arizona 5-15
What to Know
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks are 1-15 against the Eastern Washington Eagles since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Lumberjacks and Eastern Washington will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4 p.m. ET at Findlay Toyota Center. Eastern Washington will be strutting in after a win while Northern Arizona will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Northern Arizona was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 88-83 to the Idaho Vandals.
Meanwhile, Eastern Washington was able to grind out a solid victory over the Northern Colorado Bears on Thursday, winning 83-75.
Northern Arizona is now 5-15 while the Eagles sit at 13-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Lumberjacks have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.60% from the floor on average, which is the 13th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Eastern Washington's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 33rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48%.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Eastern Washington have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Northern Arizona.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Eastern Washington 78 vs. Northern Arizona 75
- Mar 03, 2022 - Eastern Washington 69 vs. Northern Arizona 62
- Jan 01, 2022 - Eastern Washington 78 vs. Northern Arizona 65
- Mar 11, 2021 - Eastern Washington 66 vs. Northern Arizona 60
- Dec 19, 2020 - Eastern Washington 80 vs. Northern Arizona 64
- Feb 22, 2020 - Eastern Washington 80 vs. Northern Arizona 70
- Feb 03, 2020 - Eastern Washington 77 vs. Northern Arizona 66
- Feb 23, 2019 - Eastern Washington 86 vs. Northern Arizona 73
- Feb 04, 2019 - Eastern Washington 82 vs. Northern Arizona 64
- Mar 03, 2018 - Eastern Washington 85 vs. Northern Arizona 68
- Jan 18, 2018 - Eastern Washington 81 vs. Northern Arizona 76
- Mar 04, 2017 - Northern Arizona 76 vs. Eastern Washington 61
- Jan 19, 2017 - Eastern Washington 84 vs. Northern Arizona 62
- Mar 08, 2016 - Eastern Washington 74 vs. Northern Arizona 52
- Feb 04, 2016 - Eastern Washington 84 vs. Northern Arizona 73
- Jan 16, 2016 - Eastern Washington 96 vs. Northern Arizona 73