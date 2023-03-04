Who's Playing
Idaho @ Northern Arizona
Regular Season Records: Idaho 10-21; Northern Arizona 9-22
What to Know
The Idaho Vandals and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET March 4 at Idaho Central Arena in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
On Monday, Idaho lost to the Montana Grizzlies at home by a decisive 68-53 margin.
Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks were just a bucket shy of a victory on Monday and fell 90-89 to the Weber State Wildcats. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Northern Arizona had been the slight favorite coming in.
A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Vandals have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Arizona has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 14th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Arizona have won nine out of their last 16 games against Idaho.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Northern Arizona 72 vs. Idaho 50
- Jan 19, 2023 - Idaho 88 vs. Northern Arizona 83
- Mar 05, 2022 - Idaho 78 vs. Northern Arizona 69
- Jan 17, 2022 - Northern Arizona 74 vs. Idaho 72
- Jan 02, 2021 - Northern Arizona 83 vs. Idaho 78
- Dec 31, 2020 - Northern Arizona 78 vs. Idaho 65
- Feb 20, 2020 - Northern Arizona 78 vs. Idaho 61
- Feb 01, 2020 - Northern Arizona 77 vs. Idaho 72
- Feb 21, 2019 - Northern Arizona 75 vs. Idaho 54
- Feb 02, 2019 - Northern Arizona 86 vs. Idaho 73
- Mar 01, 2018 - Idaho 66 vs. Northern Arizona 52
- Jan 20, 2018 - Idaho 84 vs. Northern Arizona 80
- Mar 02, 2017 - Idaho 77 vs. Northern Arizona 75
- Jan 21, 2017 - Idaho 65 vs. Northern Arizona 49
- Feb 06, 2016 - Northern Arizona 72 vs. Idaho 70
- Jan 14, 2016 - Idaho 83 vs. Northern Arizona 76