Who's Playing

Idaho @ Northern Arizona

Regular Season Records: Idaho 10-21; Northern Arizona 9-22

What to Know

The Idaho Vandals and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET March 4 at Idaho Central Arena in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Monday, Idaho lost to the Montana Grizzlies at home by a decisive 68-53 margin.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks were just a bucket shy of a victory on Monday and fell 90-89 to the Weber State Wildcats. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Northern Arizona had been the slight favorite coming in.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Vandals have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Arizona has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 14th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho

Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Arizona have won nine out of their last 16 games against Idaho.