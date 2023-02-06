Who's Playing

Idaho State @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Idaho State 8-15; Northern Arizona 6-18

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Lumberjacks and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Findlay Toyota Center. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Northern Arizona was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 67-66 to the Montana Grizzlies.

Speaking of close games: Idaho State lost 72-71 to the Weber State Wildcats.

Northern Arizona suffered a grim 79-53 defeat to Idaho State in the teams' previous meeting last December. Maybe Northern Arizona will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Idaho State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Northern Arizona.