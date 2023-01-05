Who's Playing

Montana @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Montana 7-7; Northern Arizona 4-11

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Montana and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Findlay Toyota Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Grizzlies winning the first 58-48 on the road and Northern Arizona taking the second 72-67.

On Saturday, Montana wrapped up 2022 with a 67-56 win over the Idaho Vandals.

Meanwhile, Northern Arizona's 2022 ended with a 76-60 loss against the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday.

Montana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Montana's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Grizzlies' victory brought them up to 7-7 while the Lumberjacks' defeat pulled them down to 4-11. Montana is 3-3 after wins this year, and Northern Arizona is 3-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Montana have won ten out of their last 13 games against Northern Arizona.