Who's Playing
Montana @ Northern Arizona
Current Records: Montana 7-7; Northern Arizona 4-11
What to Know
The Montana Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Montana and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Findlay Toyota Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Grizzlies winning the first 58-48 on the road and Northern Arizona taking the second 72-67.
On Saturday, Montana wrapped up 2022 with a 67-56 win over the Idaho Vandals.
Meanwhile, Northern Arizona's 2022 ended with a 76-60 loss against the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday.
Montana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Montana's opponents whenever they hit the road.
The Grizzlies' victory brought them up to 7-7 while the Lumberjacks' defeat pulled them down to 4-11. Montana is 3-3 after wins this year, and Northern Arizona is 3-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Montana have won ten out of their last 13 games against Northern Arizona.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Northern Arizona 72 vs. Montana 67
- Jan 22, 2022 - Montana 58 vs. Northern Arizona 48
- Jan 16, 2021 - Northern Arizona 62 vs. Montana 58
- Jan 14, 2021 - Montana 67 vs. Northern Arizona 56
- Feb 27, 2020 - Northern Arizona 57 vs. Montana 56
- Dec 28, 2019 - Montana 79 vs. Northern Arizona 72
- Mar 04, 2019 - Montana 66 vs. Northern Arizona 64
- Dec 29, 2018 - Montana 86 vs. Northern Arizona 73
- Jan 27, 2018 - Montana 82 vs. Northern Arizona 64
- Dec 28, 2017 - Montana 87 vs. Northern Arizona 69
- Feb 11, 2017 - Montana 76 vs. Northern Arizona 59
- Feb 13, 2016 - Montana 85 vs. Northern Arizona 67
- Dec 31, 2015 - Montana 90 vs. Northern Arizona 84