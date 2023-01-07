Who's Playing

Montana State @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Montana State 9-7; Northern Arizona 5-11

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats are 10-3 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Bobcats and Northern Arizona will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4 p.m. ET at Findlay Toyota Center. Montana State won both of their matches against the Lumberjacks last season (89-84 and 72-70) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Everything went Montana State's way against the Northern Colorado Bears on Thursday as they made off with a 77-56 victory. The oddsmakers were on Montana State's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, Northern Arizona escaped with a win on Thursday against the Montana Grizzlies by the margin of a single free throw, 75-74.

Their wins bumped the Bobcats to 9-7 and Northern Arizona to 5-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Montana State and Northern Arizona clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

Series History

Montana State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Northern Arizona.