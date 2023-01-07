Who's Playing
Montana State @ Northern Arizona
Current Records: Montana State 9-7; Northern Arizona 5-11
What to Know
The Montana State Bobcats are 10-3 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Bobcats and Northern Arizona will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4 p.m. ET at Findlay Toyota Center. Montana State won both of their matches against the Lumberjacks last season (89-84 and 72-70) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Everything went Montana State's way against the Northern Colorado Bears on Thursday as they made off with a 77-56 victory. The oddsmakers were on Montana State's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Meanwhile, Northern Arizona escaped with a win on Thursday against the Montana Grizzlies by the margin of a single free throw, 75-74.
Their wins bumped the Bobcats to 9-7 and Northern Arizona to 5-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Montana State and Northern Arizona clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Montana State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Northern Arizona.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Montana State 72 vs. Northern Arizona 70
- Jan 20, 2022 - Montana State 89 vs. Northern Arizona 84
- Jan 23, 2021 - Montana State 58 vs. Northern Arizona 53
- Jan 21, 2021 - Montana State 62 vs. Northern Arizona 51
- Feb 29, 2020 - Montana State 63 vs. Northern Arizona 57
- Dec 30, 2019 - Montana State 63 vs. Northern Arizona 61
- Mar 02, 2019 - Montana State 84 vs. Northern Arizona 73
- Dec 31, 2018 - Northern Arizona 74 vs. Montana State 68
- Jan 25, 2018 - Northern Arizona 77 vs. Montana State 75
- Dec 30, 2017 - Montana State 76 vs. Northern Arizona 73
- Feb 09, 2017 - Northern Arizona 69 vs. Montana State 63
- Feb 11, 2016 - Montana State 101 vs. Northern Arizona 58
- Jan 02, 2016 - Montana State 74 vs. Northern Arizona 72