Who's Playing

Northern Colorado @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Northern Colorado 7-13; Northern Arizona 5-16

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Northern Colorado Bears at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Findlay Toyota Center. Northern Colorado will be strutting in after a win while the Lumberjacks will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for Northern Arizona as they fell 79-76 to the Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Northern Arizona, who fell 78-75 when the teams previously met last March.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Northern Colorado beat the Idaho Vandals 73-67 on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Northern Arizona is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

The Lumberjacks are now 5-16 while the Bears sit at 7-13. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northern Arizona has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 23rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Colorado has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.70% from the floor on average, which is the 358th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lumberjacks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Colorado have won eight out of their last 12 games against Northern Arizona.