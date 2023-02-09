Who's Playing
Sacramento State @ Northern Arizona
Current Records: Sacramento State 12-12; Northern Arizona 6-19
What to Know
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Sacramento State Hornets are even-steven against one another since March of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. The Lumberjacks and Sacramento State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Findlay Toyota Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Northern Arizona was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 75-70 to the Idaho State Bengals.
Meanwhile, Sacramento State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 82-76 to the Idaho Vandals.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Northern Arizona is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.
The losses put Northern Arizona at 6-19 and the Hornets at 12-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Lumberjacks have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 30th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Sacramento State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 44th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona
Odds
The Lumberjacks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Northern Arizona and Sacramento State both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Sacramento State 59 vs. Northern Arizona 56
- Feb 03, 2022 - Northern Arizona 62 vs. Sacramento State 61
- Jan 24, 2022 - Northern Arizona 70 vs. Sacramento State 65
- Jan 27, 2020 - Northern Arizona 69 vs. Sacramento State 54
- Jan 09, 2020 - Sacramento State 64 vs. Northern Arizona 57
- Mar 13, 2019 - Sacramento State 72 vs. Northern Arizona 60
- Feb 16, 2019 - Northern Arizona 78 vs. Sacramento State 66
- Jan 17, 2019 - Sacramento State 66 vs. Northern Arizona 64
- Feb 22, 2018 - Northern Arizona 58 vs. Sacramento State 53
- Feb 23, 2017 - Northern Arizona 73 vs. Sacramento State 69
- Jan 14, 2017 - Sacramento State 74 vs. Northern Arizona 62
- Mar 05, 2016 - Sacramento State 64 vs. Northern Arizona 51