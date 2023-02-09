Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Sacramento State 12-12; Northern Arizona 6-19

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Sacramento State Hornets are even-steven against one another since March of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. The Lumberjacks and Sacramento State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Findlay Toyota Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Northern Arizona was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 75-70 to the Idaho State Bengals.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 82-76 to the Idaho Vandals.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Northern Arizona is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Northern Arizona at 6-19 and the Hornets at 12-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Lumberjacks have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 30th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Sacramento State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 44th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

Odds

The Lumberjacks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Northern Arizona and Sacramento State both have six wins in their last 12 games.