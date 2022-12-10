Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Utah Valley 5-4; Northern Arizona 4-7

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Utah Valley Wolverines at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Rolle Activity Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

After constant struggles on the road, the Lumberjacks have finally found some success away from home. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-69 victory over the Pacific Tigers on Tuesday. Northern Arizona's guard Xavier Fuller looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Fuller's performance made up for a slower contest against the Pepperdine Waves on Saturday. Fuller's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the Brigham Young Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Utah Valley proved too difficult a challenge. The Wolverines had enough points to win and then some against BYU, taking their game 75-60. Guard Justin Harmon (19 points) was the top scorer for Utah Valley.

Northern Arizona is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Lumberjacks were close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last month as they fell 73-69 to Utah Valley. Maybe Northern Arizona will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona

Odds

The Wolverines are a 5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah Valley have won two out of their last three games against Northern Arizona.