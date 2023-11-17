Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ Northern Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: UC Riverside 1-2, Northern Carolina 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UC Riverside has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Northern Carolina Tar Heels at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Dean E. Smith Center. UC Riverside might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up six turnovers on Sunday.

Last Sunday, the Highlanders couldn't handle the Pilots and fell 76-65. UC Riverside has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Barrington Hargress, who scored 17 points along with 3 assists and 1 rebound.

Meanwhile, Northern Carolina was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Mountain Hawks on Sunday as the Tar Heels made off with a 90-68 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Northern Carolina.

Among those leading the charge was Armando Bacot, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 20 rebounds. RJ Davis was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with 3 steals.

The Highlanders now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Tar Heels, their win bumped their record up to 2-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Riverside have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northern Carolina struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Northern Carolina is a big 23.5-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tar Heels, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 22-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

