Who's Playing

Colorado College Tigers @ Northern Colorado Bears

Current Records: Colorado College 0-0, Northern Colorado 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears will host the Colorado College Tigers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 9:30 p.m. ET on November 6th at Bank of Colorado Arena.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northern Colorado were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 33.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colorado College struggles in that department as they averaged 30 per game.

Looking back to last season, Northern Colorado finished on the wrong side of .500 (11-19), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Colorado College sure didn't have their best season, finishing 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Northern Colorado against Colorado College in their previous matchup back in November of 2021 as the squad secured a 93-53 win. Will Northern Colorado repeat their success, or does Colorado College have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Northern Colorado has won all of the games they've played against Colorado College in the last 5 years.